Worker at SF's Zuni Cafe hailed as hero for helping save customer's life

The Brief Rodrigo Lopez – a busser for the renowned Zuni Cafe – provided CPR to a customer who suffered cardiac arrest. The customer returned to the restaurant days later to thank Lopez for his actions. The San Francisco Fire Department plans to honor Rodrigro with a plaque, which a department spokesperson said is "well-deserved."



A worker at a well-known San Francisco restaurant is being called a hero for helping to save the life of a customer.

Rodrigo Lopez's feats impressed those who saw him in action, but he says he's just glad he was able to help.

Lopez said he learned CPR skills years ago.

But he had never had to use them, until the day he saw an unconscious customer on the ground.

The Story:

Lopez is a busser for the renowned Zuni Cafe.

He's worked at the restaurant for two years.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, around noon, something unexpected happened.

Surveillance video shows the 35-year-old worker walking outside. He said he wanted a quick break to get some fresh air.

Then suddenly, Rodrigo started running towards a table of customers because he saw a man on the ground.

Rodrigo said the customer had suffered from a cardiac arrest during lunch with his family.

Rodrigo reacted instinctively and started doing chest compressions on the man.

The busser had previously worked as a life guard and CPR instructor in Argentina and Spain for 10 years.

"We were clapping for him that day. The whole restaurant started clapping for Rodrigo because everybody saw what he did. Guests were looking out the window watching everything happen in front of them," said Zuni Cafe manager Kevin Hinds. "It was very touching. It was emotional."

He described Rodrigo as being an excellent employee even before his heroism.

The incident happened on a busy Saturday afternoon during lunchtime when the restaurant was packed with patrons.



But Rodrigo credited the customer's husband who did mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and the San Francisco Fire Department crew that arrived in minutes.



Still, Rodrigo thought the man had not survived because he appeared lifeless when he was transported to the hospital.



But later that day, the fire department informed Rodrigo that the customer did survive.

The Epilogue:

Several days later, the man returned to the restaurant to thank Rodrigo personally.

The busser said he's just glad the customer is alive,

"It was amazing. That was the best part for me," Lopez said.

The customer gave a handwritten note and a gift to Rodrigo.

He said he doesn't consider himself a hero.

Zuni Cafe obviously disagreed, and has posted praising messages on social media

"Heros don't always wear a cape. They can wear aprons too," the cafe said.

The fire department plans to honor Rodrigro with a plaque, which a department spokesperson said is "well-deserved."

