How to Find Out Who Called Me From This Phone Number in 2024

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

Receiving a phone call from an identified number is a common occurrence. It's natural to be curious about the caller's identity in these instances. They could be someone playing a prank, an old acquaintance, a telemarketer, robocalls, or even a stalker.

Determining who called you would enable you to take appropriate action, such as returning the call or blocking the number to prevent future calls.

Choosing the right phone lookup tool can be challenging due to the numerous options available. To assist you in making an informed decision, here’s a curated collection of reputable websites that offer " Who Called Me From This Phone Number " services.

Each site includes advantages and disadvantages, popular features, key specifications, and website links for convenience.

>> Use BeenVerified to Find Out Who Called You >>

7 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites to Find Out Who Called You

BeenVerified - Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service Overall

PeopleLooker - Best for Fast Results Best for Fast Results

TruthFinder - Best for Searching the Deep Web Best for Searching the Deep Web

Intelius - Best Phone Number Lookup Site for Ease of Use

Instant Checkmate - Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory

US Search - Best for Beginners

Spokeo - Best Budget Phone Number Lookup Site

PeopleFinders - Best for Professional Service

BeenVerified : Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall

After thoroughly investigating the individual associated with a specific phone number, BeenVerified offers an exceptionally comprehensive report. For instance, if you have doubts about someone's authenticity and suspect that they may not be using their real name, BeenVerified can assist you in confirming this.

In addition to verifying identity, BeenVerified also furnishes details regarding the person's social media activity, age, and whereabouts. Furthermore, it compiles similar numbers to those initially searched on this online telephone directory. You can obtain further information about the unknown caller and get answers to the question, " Who called me from this phone number ."

Pros

Boasts a mobile app with user-friendly features

Accesses information from social media sources

Offers swift and uncomplicated revocation

Cons

Reports usage is limited

No free trial is offered

Searching may consume a considerable amount of time

Pricing

BeenVerified does not offer a singular search option. To utilize their reverse phone lookup feature, a full membership is necessary. Below are the different pricing options for BeenVerified packages:

1 Month – $29.99/mo

3 Months – $19.49/mo

>> Get Started With BeenVerified >>

PeopleLooker - Best Phone Lookup Sites for Fast Results

PeopleLooker is an all-inclusive search engine that enables users to discover information about a person by checking their telephone number. This particular feature proves invaluable to individuals who have lost touch with someone, seek to confirm the identity of a caller, or are engaged in searches.

By checking the telephone number, PeopleLooker will comb through its vast collection of public records and furnish the user with various particulars regarding the individual linked to that number.

These details may encompass the individual's complete name, present and past residences, age, and even a roster of associated persons such as family members or roommates.

PeopleLooker's phone lookup feature offers essential details and grants users access to satellite images of the person's property records about the property itself and even criminal history (if it’s accessible). This function proves particularly beneficial for individuals who prioritize personal safety or that of their loved ones.

The phone lookup feature on PeopleLooker is designed with user-friendliness in mind. Individuals can effortlessly search for information without requiring advanced technical expertise. The results are presented in a clear and comprehensible report format that can be easily downloaded and saved for future reference.

Pros

Appealing interface

User-friendly

Confidential searches

Available mobile apps for both Android and iOS

Cons

Lack of live chat support

Lengthy processing time for requests

Additional charges for certain information

Pricing

PeopleLooker presents users with the option to select between two pricing plans. The initial plan is a monthly subscription, priced at $23.99 per month , which encompasses an array of features such as unlimited reports, sex offender searches, property lookups, phone and email searches, criminal records checks, and more.

The second plan is a three-month subscription at $19.19 per month that offers access to all the features provided in the monthly plan. Additionally, PeopleLooker provides a $1/7-day access plan for individuals who wish to evaluate the service before committing to a subscription.

This alternative grants users an affordable and flexible method of utilizing the background check services offered by the platform.

>> Get Started With PeopleLooker >>

TruthFinder : Best Phone Lookup Sites For Searching the Deep Web

Regarding websites for conducting reverse phone lookups, TruthFinder is one of the top choices. This site is known for being a reliable US-based service that allows users to obtain detailed information by checking a phone number from multiple sources. Not only does it have a strong reputation, but it’s also reasonably priced.

TruthFinder goes beyond simply providing the name of an unknown caller. Its extensive source enables users to uncover names associated with social media platforms, police records, court documents, and other publicly available sources of information.

In addition to its comprehensive search capabilities, TruthFinder offers dark web scans. If you have suspicions about a particular caller and want more in-depth knowledge about their identity, this feature allows you to explore hidden corners of the internet.

The platform also provides self-monitoring tools that enable individuals to see what personal information about themselves can be found online.

TruthFinder is an excellent choice for reverse phone lookup services due to its reliability and extensive features.

Pros

Exceptional dark web scan

User-friendly phone lookup service fees

Comprehensive reports

Cons

Exclusively provides results from the United States

Additional charges for in-depth reports

Reports take a few minutes to generate

Pricing

TruthFinder offers a reverse phone lookup service at a monthly cost of $4.99. With this subscription, users can perform unlimited lookups each month, although the information provided is limited. There will be an additional fee if you require additional details about a specific phone number. Below is the comprehensive list of available subscription options:

1-month unlimited reports – $28.05/mo

3-month unlimited reports – $23.28/mo (Billed at $46.56 every two months)

>> Get Started With TruthFinder >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

Intelius : Best Phone Number Lookup Site for Ease of Use

Intelius stands out as one of the top reverse phone lookup services. Since its establishment in 2003, this platform has gained recognition for its comprehensive public information collection and detailed search results.

The user interface on the Intelius website is designed to be user-friendly, making it effortless to find a person's name by checking a phone number.

Users can quickly obtain the desired results by selecting the phone option above the search bar and entering a mobile number. Unlike its competitors, Intelius boasts a quicker algorithm that efficiently searches many phone numbers.

You can expect abundant valuable information when using Intelius to check a phone number lookup. This includes details such as the phone's current location, its history, and even the type of device it is connected to.

Pros

A widely acknowledged company

Rapid results generation

Unlimited phone number searches

Cons

Unclear pricing structure

Results limited to the US

Additional charges for certain services

Pricing

Intelius's pricing plans may not be the most transparent regarding cost. According to our findings, a comprehensive reverse phone search report from Intelius costs $0.95 per single search . While unlimited phone number searches are included with this purchase, you must pay extra for detailed information. Additionally, Intelius offers Premier plans that grant access to their lookup capabilities.

Intelius 1-month plan: Starting at $24.86/mo

Intelius 2-month plan: $21.13/mo (Power Users - Billed at $46.56 every two months)

>> Get Started With Intelius >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Intelius or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Intelius does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

Instant Checkmate : Best for Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory

With its vast repository of public records, Instant Checkmate has a distinct advantage over its competitors. Unlike other phone number search services, it boasts access to an all-encompassing source of public records.

When checking a phone number, Instant Checkmate not only reveals the caller's identity but also provides their location. Moreover, it offers a comprehensive profile for each individual connected to a specific phone number.

Instant Checkmate can trace any landline or mobile phone number in public records as it aggregates data from virtually every imaginable public source. Users can rest assured that their privacy is protected when using the site; they do not need to worry about hiding their identity.

Pros

Access to extensive public records

Advanced search filters available

Produces detailed results

Cons

The search process is time-consuming

Subscription costs are relatively elevated

Does not offer individual reports

Pricing

While Instant Checkmate may not be the cheapest option for reverse phone searches, it does offer good value in the long run. The comprehensive services of Instant Checkmate are encompassed within their membership tiers.

1-month unlimited reports plan – $35.12/mo

3-month unlimited reports plan – $28.09/mo

>> Get Started With Instant Checkmate >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Instant Checkmate or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Instant Checkmate does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

Spokeo : Best Budget Phone Number Lookup Site

Spokeo is a popular alternative to other search services, offering features such as reverse phone lookups, email searches, and access to white pages. One of the standout advantages of this phone search service is its competitive pricing compared to similar providers.

However, before discussing the price point, let's delve into Spokeo's user interface and functionality.

The user interface of Spokeo is designed for ease of use. Upon entering the site, users can quickly check phone numbers, with results displaying promptly.

The platform boasts an extensive source containing over 600 million court documents, over one billion social network IDs, over 130 million property records, approximately 89 billion corporate records, and a staggering six billion customer records.

Pros

User-friendly

Reports can be downloaded in PDF format

Affordable

Cons

Heavily relies on social media data

Limited government records

Restricted to the United States

Pricing

Spokeo offers cost-effective options for users, including monthly subscriptions and one-time phone number searches. The price for a single reverse phone lookup can vary between $0.95 and $1.95, depending on ongoing promotions and discounts provided by Spokeo. Let's take a closer look at the different membership options and their corresponding monthly fees:

>> Get Started With Spokeo >>

US Search : Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners

With a history spanning more than twenty years, US Search has established itself as a reputable provider of people search tools in the market. What sets US Search apart from other similar services is its dedication to assisting users in finding their long-lost friends and family members.

The visually appealing and user-friendly website of US Search offers a seamless experience for its users. For those new to the platform, a helpful wizard carefully walks them through every step of the search process.

Pros

Affordably priced

Rapid results generation

Boasts the longest-lasting source in the market

Cons

Basic and straightforward presentations

Limited to U.S. residents

Full background checks come at a premium cost

Pricing

US Search sets itself apart from other reverse phone search services by not providing a clear price page. This lack of transparency leaves customers wondering how much their search will cost.

According to many users, the rates for non-subscription searches tend to vary, often resulting in unexpected additional fees. However, US Search does offer a monthly subscription option at a reasonable price point.

>> Get Started With US Search >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use US Search or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. US Search does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

PeopleFinders : Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Professional Service

PeopleFinders has built a strong reputation in reverse phone lookups. They focus on delivering a professional, user-friendly service that promptly provides the necessary information. It should be noted that PeopleFinders, like other services mentioned here, is only available for use within the United States.

In addition to reverse phone lookup, they offer various features, including name checks, location searches, and background checks. With over two decades of experience in the industry, PeopleFinders excels at successfully providing top-notch service to their customers.

Pros

User-friendly

More than two decades of service

High standard services

Cons

Exclusive to the United States

Difficulty in canceling memberships

Lacks social media scanning

Pricing

PeopleFinders provides diverse programs, ranging from brief to extended subscriptions. The fee for individual phone number searches is $1 to $1.95 per report . Monthly plans and corresponding costs are outlined below for those interested in a longer commitment.

PeopleFinders Membership – $24.95/mo

PeopleFinders Premium Membership – $29.95/mo

>> Get Started With PeopleFinders >>

Who is Calling You From This Phone Number?

Harassment by Phone Stalking

Receiving phone calls from unfamiliar numbers can frequently cause unease, raising the question, "Who is contacting me from this particular number?" Moreover, suppose the aforementioned number persistently and incessantly contacts you.

In that case, there’s a significant possibility that the caller might be someone with malicious intent who possesses intimate knowledge about you and your family.

Telemarketing Promotions

The landscape of the telemarketing industry has undergone substantial changes in recent years. This transformation has allowed countless telemarketers to extend their reach and connect with potential customers who may be interested in the products or services they’re promoting.

Consequently, it has become increasingly challenging to outmaneuver these individuals, as they now have genuine phone numbers to capture your attention and compel you to engage with their messages.

Prank Callers

Most unidentified callers enjoy playing practical jokes, often pushing the boundaries between comedy and intimidation. Many pranksters emotionally manipulative tactics to elicit your response and prolong the conversation. They aim to toy with your feelings and exploit any vulnerabilities you may have.

Emergency Situation

It’s possible that an unidentified caller may not have malicious intentions but instead be contacting you to relay important information. This could include your babysitter, a hospital call, or even a message from your workplace. Inadvertently ignoring such calls could lead to future regrets.

Long Lost Friend or Relative

There’s a chance that the unidentified number belongs to someone you know but have not had contact with in a while. For example, it could be an old childhood friend, a former colleague, an ex-partner, or even a distant relative you haven't met for ages.

To assist you in identifying the caller and answering the question of "who is calling me," we have compiled a selection of top-notch reverse phone lookup tools. These resources are designed to enable you to conduct free phone number checks and determine the identity behind unknown calls.

>> Use BeenVerified to Find Out Who Called You >>

What is a Reverse Number Lookup?

A reverse phone lookup is a convenient service that lets you identify the caller, even if their number is not saved in your contacts. You can effortlessly discover their name, address, and additional details by simply providing their phone number.

This service proves particularly helpful when receiving calls from unknown individuals or telemarketers as it allows you to ascertain their identity and subsequently block their number. Numerous websites offer reverse phone lookup services that operate in a similar manner.

How to Perform an Accurate Reverse Phone Number Lookup Online

If you've ever experienced the annoyance of receiving a prank call, you understand how frustrating it can be. It can be irritating and concerning to receive calls from unknown individuals attempting to be humorous, especially when their true identity remains a mystery.

Fortunately, methods are available to identify the callers, even if they’re using fake or spoofed phone numbers.

One approach to uncovering an unknown caller's identity is conducting a reverse phone number lookup. This involves entering the specific phone number into popular search engines like Google or Bing, ensuring it is enclosed in quotation marks.

If the number belongs to a business entity, their website should appear among the search results. From there, contact details such as phone numbers or email addresses can often be found for reaching out and requesting that they cease contacting you.

Another option for identifying unknown callers is reverse phone lookup services like White Pages or AnyWho. These platforms enable users to input a given phone number and obtain relevant information about its owner, including their name and address.

This information can prove valuable if one wishes to send a formal cease-and-desist letter or lodge a complaint against them.

How Does it Work?

If you're curious about discovering the identity of the person calling you, several methods exist to conduct a reverse phone lookup and uncover the answer.

You can utilize an online directory such as WhitePages or Canada 411 or consider a paid service like Intelius. Another approach is to conduct a Google search using the phone number to check if it appears on any other websites.

>> Use BeenVerified to Find Out Who Called You >>

Is it Legal to Find Someone by their Phone Number?

Several methods are available to determine a caller's identity, but it’s crucial to note that not all are legal. If you’re experiencing harassment and wish to discover the caller's identity, contacting your local law enforcement authorities is recommended.

They possess the necessary resources and expertise to track down the individual responsible and take appropriate measures.

Certain online services claim to assist in identifying unknown callers; however, it’s important to exercise caution as their accuracy may be inconsistent. Furthermore, utilizing these services could potentially infringe upon an individual's privacy rights, so proceeding with care is vital.

If you’re curious about who is calling you, one option would be directly asking the caller for their name. Legitimate callers should have no issue providing this information.

However, concluding the call and moving on from the situation would be prudent if an individual declines or appears evasive when asked for their name.

How to Find Out Who Called Me From This Phone Number Even if They Didn’t Leave a Message

If you've ever experienced the annoyance of a prank call, you're familiar with the frustration of not knowing who is on the other end. Luckily, you can try several strategies to trace the caller.

To begin, review your phone records. If you have a landline, your telephone service provider should be able to supply you with a list of numbers that have contacted your home. For those with cell phones, most providers retain records of outgoing calls for at least a few months. Accessing these records is typically possible online or by contacting customer service.

Another option available is utilizing a reverse phone lookup service. These services permit users to check a phone number and gather information about its owner, such as their name and address. While numerous free reverse phone lookup services exist online, it's important to remember that they may offer limited information.

If all else fails, consider calling back the number in question. Although this approach isn't always successful, there are instances where the caller will answer if they believe it's someone else calling them instead. When they pick up, politely inquire about their identity and reason for calling. Hopefully, they will provide you with the desired information.

>> Use BeenVerified’s Reverse Phone Lookup Tool >>

How to Block Telemarketers and Spam Calls On Your Phone

If you're like most individuals, chances are high that you receive many telemarketing and spam calls on your mobile device. This can be quite bothersome, particularly when conversing or seeking peace and quiet. Fortunately, there are several measures you can take to prevent these unwanted calls.

Registering your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry is one option. This source contains phone numbers that telemarketers are prohibited from calling. You can sign up for this registry either online or by dialing 1-888-382-1222.

Another effective approach is installing a call-blocking application on your phone. There are various apps and devices available for this purpose. Still, they all function in essentially the same manner: by blocking calls originating from specific numbers or types of numbers that you'd prefer not to receive.

In cases where you constantly receive spam calls, it's also possible to report them to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC will investigate these calls and take appropriate action against companies responsible for making them.

Finally, if you recognize the caller's identity and it happens to be someone you'd rather avoid speaking with, simply hang up the phone. When a company contacts you and their services don't interest you, strive to remain as polite as possible when informing them of your lack of interest.

Q #1) How Do You Find Out Who Called Me From This Phone Number?

Answer: Have you ever wondered who tried to reach you from an unfamiliar number? This query has left many of us perplexed, including those with mobile devices. However, there’s a straightforward solution that most people are unaware of.

You can quickly obtain the information you seek by utilizing reverse number lookup websites and online applications. We have compiled a list of some of the leading platforms in this field for your convenience.

Q #2) Can You Google Search for a Phone Number?

Answer: In the past, Google allowed users to utilize a special service. This service enables individuals to check for phone numbers and obtain information regarding the owners of those specific numbers.

Regrettably, Google decided to disable this feature due to concerns about privacy violations. The good news is that alternative options surpass Google in providing details about unfamiliar phone numbers.

Q #3) Is There a Free Way to Look up a Phone Number?

Answer: Absolutely, it’s indeed possible to conduct a phone number lookup free of charge. The platforms mentioned in this article provide this service without any cost. Some of them even offer unlimited searches for phone numbers at no expense. Additionally, these recommended tools utilize an extensive source that surpasses the size of Google's repository.

Q #4) Can You Be Traced Through a Phone Call?

Answer: It’s feasible to track a phone call originating from a landline and mobile device. To trace a landline call, one can easily contact the service provider and request information regarding the owner of the phone number.

Tracing a mobile phone call can be accomplished through triangulation of the cell towers utilized during the calls.

Nevertheless, an option exists to render a cell phone untraceable by blocking its signal using a Faraday cage. Simply placing the device inside this cage will prevent any tracking attempts.

Q #5) Can You Tell if Your Cell Phone Is Being Monitored?

Answer: It’s possible to tell if a cell phone is being spied upon. All you have to do is look for the following signs:

Overheating the device even when not in use.

Quick drainage of battery

Odd incoming text messages

Phones randomly reboot frequently

Hearing weird sounds when calling

>> Use BeenVerified to Find Out Who Called You >>

All product names, logos, brands, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.