How did the Super Bowl get its name?

The Brief The first idea was to call it the "AFL-NFL World Championship Game," but the name was considered too long and failed to gain traction. The term "Super Bowl" was inspired by a toy called the Super Ball. Although the name was initially dismissed, "Super Bowl" caught on through media use and word of mouth, becoming the official name of the NFL’s championship game.



The Super Bowl is the largest sporting event in the United States every year.

But how did it get its name?

An early title that didn’t stick

The backstory:

Then-NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle’s first idea was to call the game "The AFL-NFL World Championship Game," but it never stuck due to its length.

A toy that inspired a billion-dollar brand

Dig deeper:

As the owners were continuing to brainstorm, Lamar Hunt Jr., son of former Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, said that the idea for the Super Bowl actually stemmed from a toy.

Hunt Jr. had a toy called the "Super Ball," and his father drew inspiration from it.

"My dad was in an owner’s meeting. They were trying to figure out what to call the last game, the championship game. I don’t know if he had the ball with him as some reports suggest. My dad said, ‘Well, we need to come up with a name, something like the ‘Super Bowl.' And then he said, ‘Actually, that’s not a very good name. We can come up with something better.’ But ‘Super Bowl’ stuck in the media and word of mouth," Hunt Jr. said via Time.

And that’s how the Super Bowl, America’s largest sporting event, got its name.