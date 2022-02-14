Memorial service held for former Oakland Raiders coach, NFL great John Madden

A public memorial service was held Monday evening for John Madden, the legendary former Oakland Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster.

The service, "One More Monday Night In Oakland," was held at 5:30 p.m. at the RingCentral Coliseum.

The event was organized by Madden's family and attracted many who he once coached or worked with in the broadcasting industry, such as former Raiders player and coach Art Shell and sportscaster Lesley Visser.

Tickets for the event were available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

Madden, a native of Daly City, died in December at his home in Pleasanton. He was 85.

His son Mike Madden spoke to KTVU about the outpouring of support he's received recently as people reminisced about his father.

"Everybody's got a story got a connection," Mike Madden said. "He was so generous to so many. It's been overwhelming, just the sentiments that have come back to me in the last couple of days."

