San Jose's San Pedro Square was a sea of green on Thursday, during the FIFA World Cup kickoff match as Mexico took on and won against South Africa – the first soccer game airing on a large TV screen for anyone to see.

When Team Mexico's Julián Quiñones made the first goal, San Jose fans went wild. They cheered, blew on horns and waved Mexico's flags in the air in a city that is 30 percent Latino.

Team Mexico brought home the win 2-0 against South Africa after Raúl Jiménez added a second-half header goal. Fans were elated to see the results.

"I think we're all here as a community to hang out, to have a good time, and celebrate the World Cup," a beaming fan told KTVU. "Obviously, it doesn't happen every year. We're just excited to celebrate as friends, family, as a big community."

Soccer fans flocked to San Jose's San Pedro Square to watch Mexico play South Africa in the FIFA World Cup. June 11, 2026

The throngs of fans who flocked to San Pedro Square Market were predominantly there to support Mexico. Sombreros dotted some heads spotted in the jubilant crowd.

It's possible there was one fan rooting for South Africa spotted in the crowd.

Aerial view of San Jose's San Pedro Square during the Mexico v. South Africa FIFA World Cup match. June 11, 2026

The aerial view captured by the SkyFox chopper showed just how deep the San Jose community showed up for this kick-off match.

Thousands of people crowded the street and hung out on balconies and parking garages. Children perched on their parents' shoulders.

Cecelia Gonzalez took the day off work to watch the game with her son, Jeremiah.

"As a mom and as a Mexican, I want my son to experience the culture and excitement," she said. "Go Mexico!"

Jeremiah said he was feeling excited even though he doesn't normally watch soccer.

Gonzalez said she wants to watch Mexico, Jordan, Japan and Colombia, and will come back down to San Pedro Square, which will be airing all the World Cup matches on a big screen TV for the public.

A man in a sombrero roots on Team Mexico in San Jose. June 11, 2026

Soccer fans flocked to San Jose's San Pedro Square to watch Mexico play South Africa in the FIFA World Cup. June 11, 2026

Team Mexico fan, Cecelia Gonzalez, got the day off and came with her son, Jeremiah. "Go Mexico!" June 11, 2026.

Fans watch the FIFA World Cup in San Jose where Mexico played South Africa. June 11, 2026

Soccer fans cheer on Mexico in San Jose during the FIFA World Cup. June 11, 2026