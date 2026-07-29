San Jose Sharks sign Macklin Celebrini to $94M contract extension

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The Brief The San Jose Sharks have signed Macklin Celebrini to a five-year contract extension worth $94 million. The contract will distinguish Celebrini as the highest-paid player in the National Hockey League.



The San Jose Sharks have signed Macklin Celebrini to a contract extension worth $94 million, keeping the star forward on the team for the next five years.

Staying on the team

What we know:

The team’s general manager, Mike Grier, announced Wednesday that the contract begins in the 2027-28 hockey season and runs through 2031-32, ESPN reported.

The contract, when it goes into effect, will also distinguish Celebrini as the highest-paid player in the National Hockey League.

"I couldn't be happier to sign an extension today," Celebrini said in a prepared statement. "The faith and support that Mr. Plattner, Mike Grier and the entire staff have shown me throughout the past two seasons is proof that we are building something special here. My teammates and I are ready to take another step toward the ultimate goal of bringing a Stanley Cup to this city and its incredible fans. I can't wait to get going."

The backstory:

Celebrini, 20, was drafted by the Sharks in 2024 when he was only 17 years old.

Before he joined the team, he was a standout player for Boston University who earned the 2024 Hobey Baker Award, which recognizes the best amateur hockey player in the country.

With Celebrini on the team, the Sharks improved their 2025-26 standings by 19 wins and 34 points, though the squad fell short of making the playoffs.

In 2025, Celebrini represented Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, where he scored five goals and had five assists in 10 games to lead all scorers.

The Canadian Olympic team ultimately took home the silver medal, coming in second to Team USA.