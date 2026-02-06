Party on: Where to watch the Super Bowl in the Bay Area

article

The Brief Super Bowl LX kicks off at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. Can't make it to the big game? Here's a guide to watch parties around the Bay Area.



Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner, and while viewers may choose to watch the game from the comfort of their own home, there are plenty of options available to those looking to socialize and cheer on the game in a more social setting.

Here's a list of events where Bay Area residents can catch every pass, tackle, commercial and, of course, the highly-anticipated halftime show:

San Francisco

A family-friendly viewing party with projectors and multiple TVs with professional sound, as well as specials on food and drinks, pinball and pool tables.

2 p.m. Free admission

Candlestick Park Bar, 747 Third St.

From noon to sunset, Sundaze will be treated to live DJ sets, a dance floor, food trucks and bars, photo ops, giveaways, and of course, the big game on a big screen.

Noon - 6 p.m. Tickets between $40 and $600.

Sundaze, 855 Terry A Francois Blvd.

One of San Francisco’s iconic gay bars is hosting a watch party with beer, jello shots, food, a raffle, and more.

3:30 p.m. Free admission, $15 for beer bust

Lone Star Bar, 1354 Harrison St.

A Super Bowl event for those people who are really only in it for the half-time show. Manny’s will be playing Bad Bunny’s performance, and the football game, on a 100-inch screen projection.

3:00 p.m. Free admission

Manny’s, 3092 16th St.

Enjoy food and drink specials and watch the game on a 165-inch LED TV. Whichever team wins, Madarae will be holding an after-party with live DJ sets.

2:00 p.m. Free admission

MadaRae, 46 Minna Street

For those fans who want to watch the game in their finest outfits and an upscale atmosphere. Executive Order Bar & Lounge will be playing the game on big screens and serving up signature cocktails, food, games, and activities.

2:00 p.m., $23 - $214

Executive Order Bar & Lounge, 868 Mission St.

Cocktails, beer, food and a 150-inch projection, and 70-inch screens playing the big game. Reservations recommended.

2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Free - $1,500

Barbarossa Lounge, 714 Montgomery St.

The black-owned comedy club 18 years in the making will be playing the game on big screen tvs and projections, and is offering seating, a lounge and a full bar.

3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Free - $120

The Function, 1414 Market St.

Amp up for the big game with a wrestling show. Lucha Libre will be hosting an exhibition before transitioning to a free watch party in the beer garden.

3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tickets start at $23

The Crossing at East Cut, 250 Main St., S.F.

Featuring two 7-foot digital projection screens and four large HD screens — and full audio — Novela will be serving food, cocktail specials and fun.

2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Free admission - $850

Novela, 662 Mission St.

East Bay

Albany

Catch every play, commercial, and Bad Bunny’s halftime show on the big screen, all while enjoying craft beer, and bar food. $2 off pitchers all day.

11:00 a.m. Free admission

Mach Point Brewing, 745 San Pablo Ave.

Concord

A Super Bowl watch party with a 150-inch screen. Stick around after the game for a reggaeton dance party with DJ sets.

2:00 p.m., $15 presale, $20 at the door

Vinnie’s Bar, 2045 Mount Diablo St.

Emeryville

A relaxed day of mini-golf, food and drink specials, and of course the big game.

11:00 a.m. Free admission

Tipsy Putt, 5690 Bay St.

A family-friendly game day event featuring food and drinks, inflatables, games and prizes, including a raffle prize package valued at over $500. Attendees can watch the game on a 16-foot by 8-foot LED screen on the plaza, or upstairs at the dining terrace.

2:00 p.m., Free admission

South Bay Street Plaza, 5616 Bay St.

Oakland

Grab a sofa or a chair, settle in and watch the game on New Parkway’s full-size movie screen. The theater’s regular menu of food and drinks will be available.

3:00 p.m. $12 - $16

474 24th St.

A free, public event featuring live music, food and beverage from local vendors, family-friendly activities, and a live broadcast of the Super Bowl on a large-scale screen.

11:00 a.m. Free admission

Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts, 10 10th St.

North Bay

Fairfax

Fresh food, cold beer and multiple screens on which to watch the big game, with the sound up.

11:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Free admission

Fairfax Brewing Company, 765 Center Blvd.

Nicasio

Rancho Nicasio is partnering with Russian River Brewing Company for a tasting of the brewery’s anticipated Pliny the Younger IPA. The event will feature a pre-party outdoor brunch. Only those interested in tasting Pliny the Younger need to buy tickets.

11:00 a.m. $3 admission

Rancho Nicasio, 1 Old Rancheria Rd.

Peninsula

Palo Alto

A lively atmosphere with a live DJ, tailgate-inspired foods, craft beers, specialty cocktails and fine wine. Arrive early for free gift bags, custom engraved glassware, and the chance to win a Beer Tour Giveaway.

11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Free admission with reservation

Hotel Citrine, 750 San Antonio Road

San Carlos

Explore the combination of football and flight in a family-friendly extravaganza. Kids can command programmable robots to run plays, or fly drones through football uprights, and explore gridiron aerodynamics while folding, flicking and flying a paper football.