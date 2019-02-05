Mexican-American winemakers fulfill their American dream
video

Mexican-American winemakers fulfill their American dream

Amelia Moran Ceja became the first Mexican American woman elected president of Ceja Vineyards. But she didn't do it alone. She and her husband met when they were 12. He also grew up in the vineyards. They married after college and the dream of owning a vineyard became a family affair.

Black History Month: Fremont police officer paves the way for future women

Black History Month: Fremont police officer paves the way for future women

Sheree Wright-Cox is known as a trailblazer for the Fremont Police Department. She’s the first African American female police officer at a time when the force was predominantly white males.   It was a homecoming of sorts for Wright-Cox who was back at the Fremont Police Department where her career as a police officer began some 27 years ago.   The Oakland native had every right to be nervous....