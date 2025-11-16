Bay Area hit twice by the same storm system; new cold front arrives tonight

The Brief A storm system is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds to the Bay Area starting Sunday night. The first battering of rain will last through Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to see drier conditions. A weaker system moves through the area on Thursday.



The same parent low-pressure system that brought more than 5 inches of rain to the Santa Cruz Mountains on Thursday is still impacting Northern California – and will bring another round of rain and wind to the Bay Area on Sunday night.

After producing widespread light rain across the southern Bay Area and Central Coast last week, the system will reorganize offshore and send a fresh, stronger cold front into the region late Sunday night.

What's coming tonight?

A new cold front – tied to the same lingering system – arrives with:

Moderate to heavy rain

Gusty winds

A slight (20–25%) chance of thunderstorms

Localized flooding, as soils are already saturated

Rain moves in from north to south starting Sunday evening, intensifying overnight.

Bay Area rainfall expectations into Monday morning:

North Bay Mountains and Santa Cruz Mountains: 1–2 inches

Santa Lucia Range: 2–3 inches

Urban Bay Area and Central Coast: 0.5–1.25 inches

High-resolution models continue to show a well-organized band of heavier rain forming along the cold front, capable of raising small creeks and causing puddles to form on roads.

If you encounter flooding or road closures, never drive through water – turn around and find an alternate route.

How much rain has fallen in Southern California?

As the same parent system shifts south, rain continues to fall across Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

Here are early totals so far, with more rain still underway:

Los Angeles County

Metro Los Angeles: 2.5 inches to 3.1 inches

LAX: 3.11 inches

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara "Tunnel" site: ~4.0 inches

Higher terrain (Maria Ygnacio Ridge): 4.1 inches

Rain is ongoing, and these totals will continue to rise as the storm slides farther into Southern California through Monday.

What happens next?

After the front clears early Monday: