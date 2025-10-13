Bay Area weather: Flash flood warning issued in Napa County | LIVE

Rain returned to the Bay Area on Monday, with showers scattered in the North Bay and more rainfall expected across the wider Bay Area later in the day.

The Monday morning commute was mostly dry, but weather conditions are expected to deteriorate later, bringing heavier rain into the afternoon and evening.

A strong low pressure system offshore near Oregon and Washington is diving southward, aided by a dip in the polar jet stream, bringing the wet weather to California, according to KTVU Meteorologist Roberta Gonzalez.

The North Bay, including Sonoma and Napa counties, were the first areas to see rain on Monday. Later in the day, the East Bay, Peninsula and the South Bay will see cloudiness, along with heavier rain.

Live Updates

3 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect in Napa County in the area of the Pickett Fire burn scar, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

"Excessive rainfall will result in debris flow moving through the Simmons Canyon and areas near and between Pickett Road to Silverado Trail. Move away from the burned areas," the NWS advised.

The evening commute will likely be impacted, Gonzalez said.

"Plan on a very messy evening commute with the possibility of a flash flood, advisory, or watch issued for parts of the Bay Area," she said.

How much rain will the Bay Area get?

Thunderstorm risk remains modest early in the day, but as instability increases, isolated lightning can’t be ruled out, particularly along California's central coast.

Rain will likely persist through the evening, bringing the strongest part of the storm Monday night.

The Santa Cruz mountains could see 2 to 3-inches of rain, while other parts of the Bay Area will see a half-inch to 1-inch of rain.

Lake Tahoe snow

Near Lake Tahoe, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The storm will bring periods of rain at lower elevations and snow at higher elevations from Monday into Tuesday night.

Snow levels are expected to hover around 6,500 to 7,000 feet initially.

By tonight, the Sierra can expect 1 to 4 inches of snow above 7,000 feet, plus another 2 to 6-inches on Tuesday.

Travel across the Sierra may become difficult to impossible during peak snowfall and strong winds.

