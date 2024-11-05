Bay Area 2024 Election Results: County-by-county breakdown

Election Day 2024 has arrived and millions of Californians are casting their votes in key races, both locally and nationally.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are vying for the presidency in a contentious race that has remained close leading up to Election Day.

In the East Bay, voters are deciding on the recalls of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. In San Francisco, voters are choosing the city's next mayor and voting on a range of local propositions.

Voters in Contra Costa County are casting ballots for the next mayor in Brentwood, city council seats in Walnut Creek and many others. San Mateo County residents are voting on the East Palo Alto City Council, Pacifica’s Measure M and an available county supervisor seat. In the North Bay, Napa County residents will vote on Napa’s next mayor, sales tax and various ballot measures.

Bay Area County-by-County Election Results