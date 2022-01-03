$25K reward for help finding suspect linked to fatal sleeping bag fire in San Francisco

article

Police in San Francisco on Monday announced a $25,000 reward for help to find the suspect linked to the murder of a homeless man — killed after the sleeping bag he was inside of was set on fire.

On Oct. 8, the victim was asleep in a sleeping bag near the corner of South Van Ness Avenue and 25th Street and woke up to it being on fire.

The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Luis Temajtomas, suffered injuries to his lower body and was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day, according to police.

Homeless advocates, including the Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco, have denounced the murder.

Coalition on Homelessness officials have said unprovoked attacks against homeless people, especially while they're sleep, are far too common, and the attacks often go unreported.

Police haven't made any arrests in the case and are now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the murder is being asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.