3 arrested in shooting death of religion student near UC Berkeley campus

Three people have been arrested in Berkeley in connection with a deadly shooting near the UC Berkeley campus, where one person was killed and three others hurt.

Berkeley police took Andy Gutierrez-Rebollo, 24, and Michael Monroy-Ramos, 23, into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder charges and a third person, Jessyca Monroy, 31, is facing accessory charges.

They are accused of killing 29-year-old Isamaeli Eli Mataafa on Oct. 8 at Telegraph Avenue and Durant Street, south of the Cal campus.

He was a Pacific School of Religion student. Three of his relatives, all in their 20s, were hurt in the shooting.

Mataafa’s family members described him as a mentor in the local Samoan community who was in Berkeley for a "boys night out" when he was killed.

He attended Kanana Fou Theological Seminary in American Samoa before moving to the Bay Area.

No motive or connection to each other was given.

After the shooting, UC Berkeley hired private security guards for some nearby dormitories.