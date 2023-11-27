5-year-old girl who died at sea, missing grandfather off Half Moon Bay identified

A 5-year-old girl, who died after being rescued at sea, has been identified along with her grandfather, who remains missing off the Half Moon Bay coast.

The San Mateo County coroner on Monday identified the girl as Naretzi Navarrete from Merced. The sheriff's office identified her grandfather as 54-year-old Pascal A. Michelettosoriano, of Hughson. He is still considered missing, according to the sheriff's office.

The girl was originally rescued by San Mateo County firefighters, but she ended up dying at the hospital, officials said.

Her grandfather's body had still not been found.

The pair had been swept into the ocean off Martin's Beach on Saturday afternoon, when the National Weather Service had warned that the area would be at risk for aggressive "sneaker waves."

U.S. Coast Guard crews tried to find the girl's grandfather for about 22 hours over 100 square miles before suspending their search.

"The decision to suspend search efforts is one of the hardest decisions to make, but our crews searched for nearly 24 hours without any sightings of the missing person," said Capt. Jordan Baldueza, deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this very tragic event."

It's unclear what the two were doing out in the ocean and efforts to find their extended family have not been successful.