Alameda County Sheriff's Department recruit killed in Oakland freeway shooting

An Alameda County Sheriff's Department recruit was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland on Tuesday. California Highway Patrol are investigating the incident that shut down parts of the interstate at the MacArthur Maze for some time.

The recruit, who was driving home towards San Francisco, was about to graduate in February, the department said.

CHP Golden Gate Division said at around 4:30 p.m. they responded to a collision at the westbound I-580 transition to westbound I-80. This is one of the many approaches to the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza.

Officers determined the solo male occupant of the vehicle had been shot. Their preliminary investigation determined after being shot, the driver veered into the guardrail, which caused damage to the vehicle.

The 28-year-old, Asian American victim, who has not been named, was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to CHP.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Department tweeted they were saddened that the "young ACSO employee" was shot while driving home from work.

Not many details are available. No arrests have been made. There is no suspect information or motive. CHP remained at the scene to collect evidence before reopening all lanes just before 8 p.m.

Speaking to KTVU late in the evening, Sgt. J.D. Nelson elaborated that the recruit had just left class and was headed home towards San Francisco. He described the incident as an awful day for the department, calling the killing a "senseless murder." Nelson said the recruit was in his civilian clothing and in his own unmarked car when he was shot.

A video provided by the sheriff's office captured the moment Alameda County sheriff's deputies and CHP officers saluted a flag-draped casket of the recruit as it was loaded into the coroner's van at Oakland's Highland Hospital.

Nelson said the victim's parents were distraught and that his sister and girlfriend were present at the hospital.

CHP Golden Gate is leading this investigation.

This is a developing news story.

KTVU's Henry Lee and Amber Lee contributed to this story.

