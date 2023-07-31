Bay Area father of four dies in Lake Tahoe drowning accident

article

Friends of a late Bay Area football coach are raising money for his family after he died in a drowning accident in Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

Bill Siu was a married father of four who was known for his commitment to family, according to a GoFundMe page. His passion for creating cherished memories was evident in his love for taking his wife and kids to Disneyland.

Sui was a "master navigator of the park, committed to bringing the magic back home for his kids, long after leaving the park. For anyone, really."

They emphasized that Siu's caring nature extended beyond his immediate family.

Siu's deep-rooted ties to sports began during his early years. He played baseball and football throughout high school and. He carried his love for sports into his career as a football coach at Clayton Valley High School, where his son, Kanoah also played.

Featured article

Described as an avid Raiders fan who drove a silver and black truck, Siu was a coach at P2P Transformation Center in Concord, "where he shared his love of fitness, impacting the lives of hundreds of people's journeys towards their health goals."

"Bill loved reggae music and taking trips to bring his family to see new sights," the page says. "Bill loved learning about new ideas, skills and sports. He was a grillmaster, even on hot days in Concord, CA."

The GoFundMe page asks for help.

"This unexpected and devastating loss has left his family stunned. We need your help with the costs of Bill's emergency medical care and funeral and memorial expenses for his family."

As of Monday evening, the page raised $30,775 of its $50,000 goal.