Live updates: Rain moves into Bay Area as first round of storm begins

Rain has returned to the Bay Area with the most intense portion of the storm happening on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The series of rainstorms began Wednesday and will continue on and off through the weekend.

Heavy rain had begun by Wednesday afternoon in the Bay Area, and is expected to worsen through the afternoon and evening commute.

As the cold air moves in, thunderstorm potential will increase, and could potentially bring small hail to the Bay Area.

1:30 p.m.

Heavy rain and strong winds have arrived in the Bay Area. KTVU's weather radar is tracking live storm conditions.

Drivers can expect a challenging afternoon and evening commute on Wednesday.

Moderate to heavy rain will continue through the day with increasing potential for thunderstorms and hail.

We'll continue to see scattered showers tonight and through Thursday.

Later This Week

By Thursday morning, the Bay Area will see a slight break with just scattered showers.

The next round of storms will move into the Bay Area on Friday. Expect a difficult Friday morning commute.

We'll see another brief break from the rain from Friday night into Saturday.

By Sunday, another round of rain is ecpected in the Bay Area.

Winter Storm Warning near Lake Tahoe

The greater Tahoe area could see upwards of 5 feet of snow between Tuesday and Thursday.

The winter storm warning will be in effect between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 11 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Around Lake Tahoe, travelers may see wind gusts of up to 45 mph and waves up to 2 to 4 feet.

The cities under the winter storm warning include: Stateline, South Lake Tahoe, Markleeville, Glenbrook, Truckee, Tahoe City, and Incline Village.