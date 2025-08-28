Bleach spill on I-280 affecting traffic near Los Altos

Firefighters are responding to a chemical spill on Interstate 280 near Magdalena Avenue in Los Altos on Thursday, officials say.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department said they received a call at around 12:52 p.m. about a truck that had struck the median on southbound 280 south of Magdalena Ave. The chemical barrels the truck was carrying began to leak after the collision. Fire officials said there was no threat to the public due to the spill. The substance was identified as bleach.

The spill prompted a hazmat response.

Firefighters respond to a chemical spill in Los Altos. August 28, 2025.

The spill is affecting traffic lanes. The California Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic. The Fire Department said at around 3:40 p.m. that two of the northbound lanes, as well one of the southbound lanes, have since opened, but drivers are advised to use caution through the area or avoid it if possible.

The fire department said all lanes are expected to reopen by 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters are working to transfer the intact chemicals back to the company, while the ruptured containers are being prepared for safe transport and disposal, the department said.

The fire department said when the chemicals involved – bleach and hydrochloric acid – are mixed, they produce chlorine gas. They have deployed several monitors to make sure passing drivers are safe, they said.

A hazmat team responds to a chemical spill on I-280 near Los Altos.