How to get home free and safe after NYE celebration

After the last sunset of 2023, it’s time to celebrate.

Some folks have a strategy to get home safe.

Parth Dhebar and his wife Suhani made the drive from Cupertino to celebrate New Year’s Eve in San Francisco.

"Just Uber everywhere," Parth said. "Keep aware of surroundings."

The couple had a plan to celebrate responsibly.

They left their car at the hotel and took Uber around town.

Bartenders like Joe Lee, a co-owner of Slainte Irish pub in Oakland monitor his customers.

If they’ve had one too many, he’ll cut them off.

"It happened tonight," Lee said.

He’ll stop serving them and start asking questions.

"How you getting home tonight?" Lee asked the man. "Turns out, he just lived a couple of blocks away. I said ‘oh well do walk home safe please. I’m concerned for you and I want to see you again."

California Highway Patrol has extra officers on patrol all over the Bay Area for the holiday weekend.

"It’s more than just alcohol," CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said. "It’s drugs and the combination of the two."

Their primary focus; taking impaired drivers off the streets.

"You’re putting all those around you at risk," Barclay said. "You’re putting yourself at risk in the process."

During Christmas weekend CHP responded to 20 deadly crashes statewide and 900 were arrested for driving under the influence, that’s about 1 arrest every 5 minutes.

"I’d be a little bit concerned," Vanessa Lam drove out from Sacramento to spend the holiday at her sister’s place in San Francisco and then walked to the Embarcadero to see the sights. "You know, people get drunk, they kind of lose their senses."

She planned to walk back to avoid traffic.

Muni offered free rides in San Francisco until 5 a.m. New Year’s Day.

"I do think it will save a lot of lives because people will say you know what if the bus lines are running this late, why do I need to take my car?" Ronald Campos said. "Can take the bus, drink with friends, go home safe and not have to think about it."

Caltrain and Samtrans also offer free rides for the holiday.

Law enforcement are hoping more will make the right choice and celebrate responsibly to keep themselves and others safe.

If you see someone who you think is drinking and driving call 911.

CHP’s maximum enforcement was set to continue until noon on New Year's Day.