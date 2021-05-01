CHP investigating second shooting on Highway 4 in Pittsburg within 2-day span

One person was hurt in a freeway shooting overnight on Highway 4 in Pittsburg, the second shooting on that same stretch of highway in just two days.

The California Highway Patrol has not said if the two shootings are connected, but they both unfolded just one exit away from each other.

Late Friday night near the Bailey Road exit, a driver traveling westbound was struck by gunfire.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle riddled with bullet holes, and the windows shattered.

Investigators are looking into where the gunfire came from.

There’s bullet holes on both the driver’s side and the passenger side. It's possible that there was fire from both sides of the vehicle," said Sgt. John Koven of the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the driver was the only person in the vehicle. He's been identified as a man in his early to mid 20’s.

Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be ok.

The shooting follows another that happened one exit away. On Thursday night, a car was hit by gunfire, causing the driver to crash on the Railroad Avenue off-ramp.