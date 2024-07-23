CHP K9 detects large cache of meth, worth $250K, during traffic stop

A California Highway Patrol K9 was being credited for helping to uncover 70 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Napa County.

It happened on July 11 after a CHP K9 handler, with the agency’s Golden Gate Division, noticed a driver tailgating another vehicle on State Route 29, investigators said.

SEE ALSO: Dog controversy brews at San Francisco park

The driver was pulled over, and the officer, along with the K9 named Champ, approached the driver.

"During the contact, Champ was deployed to investigate the vehicle for the odor of controlled substances," said the CHP.

It didn’t take long for Champ to react.

"Almost immediately, Champ alerted and identified the odor was in fact present," officers said.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested, and additional officers were called to the scene as an investigation was launched.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle, and confiscated 70 pounds of meth with a street value estimated at $250,000, investigators said.