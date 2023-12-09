CHP police chase ends in overturned car, 5 arrests
BAY POINT, Calif. - In Bay Point, the California Highway Patrol arrested five people after a police pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle overturning.
Authorities say officers first tried to stop the vehicle in San Francisco for a traffic violation but the car allegedly took off.
The pursuit ended at about 12:30 Saturday morning in Bay Point on Medanos Avenue and Alves Lane.
Nobody was hurt, and the five suspects were all taken into custody peacefully.