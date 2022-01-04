Classes continue in Palo Alto schools, with restrictions for indoor sports

With negative COVID-19 tests in hand, elementary school students returned to the classroom Tuesday at Palo Alto Unified schools.

"Our absentee rate today was about 15 to 20 percent, depending on the school site," Don Austin, PAUSD superintendent said. Employee absentee absences was very normal, actually. We had 40 certificated employees out today, and that's very typical," he said, adding that PAUSD employs more than 800 teachers district-wide.



Still, Austin noted he's expecting covid-19 cases to rise, potentially creating staffing shortages down the line.



"I think it would be naive to think that we're not going to have cases, and that those cases could affect staffing," Austin said.



Kalia Wooden stood in line at Cubberley Community Center after sunset Tuesday, getting a required COVID-19 test before PAUSD high school classrooms reopen Wednesday.



"I've done like four or five [previous tests]," she said.

On Tuesday, PAUSD decided to limit indoor sports spectators to family members only, Austin said. Stanford Athletics announced a similar policy change for their sports teams on Tuesday as well.

"Cardinal student-athletes are fortunate to experience tremendous support at our home events. However, after thorough consultation with medical advisors and University leadership, it became very clear that implementing these measures is the right thing to do to protect our community at this time," Bernard Muir, Stanford's Jaquish and Kenninger Director of Athletics said in a statement.

Coming back from winter break, 175 Stanford University students have tested positive with new covid-19 cases. Close to 150 of them are isolating in campus housing.

"One of my best friends on campus tested positive after coming back two days ago," Adrian Feinberg, a Stanford freshman, said. "It's very strange, I think campus feels a lot less lively."



Classes at Stanford are virtual until January 18.

Some students are concerned their classes for the whole winter quarter could be online, if omicron continues to surge.



"Not everyone's back [on campus] so no one really knows, when everyone starts coming back after two weeks, what that's going to do to in-person classes," Niki Iasinovschi, a Stanford sophomore, said.