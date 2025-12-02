Claude, Cal Academy's beloved albino alligator, dies at age 30

article

The California Academy of Sciences most famous resident, Claude, who was known as the world’s oldest living albino alligator, has died, just months after celebrating a milestone birthday with much fanfare in San Francisco.

What they're saying:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Claude, our beloved albino alligator, has passed away at the age of 30," the science museum shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

For almost 20 years, the reptile, with its striking white appearance, delighted visitors and drew crowds to Cal Academy.

"He brought joy to millions of people at the museum and across the world, his quiet charisma captivating the hearts of fans of all ages," museum officials shared.

Month-long birthday festivities

In September, the Academy marked a month-long celebration of the rare albino alligator to mark his 30th birthday.

The festivities were held both at the museum and at locations around the city.

"Claude was celebrated as the unofficial mascot of the Academy and San Francisco itself, and regularly received fan mail, gifts, and artwork from adoring fans around the world," the museum said.

Suspected infection

Cal Academy said in recent weeks the alligator's appetite had been waning, and his care team had been monitoring him closely.

"He was recently moved behind-the-scenes to undergo treatment for a suspected infection. He received the best possible care from the Steinhart Aquarium veterinarian and animal care teams. This heartbreaking outcome is not what we hoped for," Cal Academy officials said, adding that a full exam and necropsy would be conducted on the animal at UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

Claude was hatched in Louisiana on Sept. 15, 1995.

He spent his first 13 years at a Florida Zoo and then, in 2008, he was brought to Cal Academy.

The museum had established a dedicated "Claude Cam" to stream his movements in his exhibit.

Global legend

Dig deeper:

Claude was considered a legend around the world.

According to experts, albino alligators are not expected to live long in the wild, with some estimates putting the life expectancy at about 24 years.

"Albino alligators in the wild are at a greater risk of being spotted by a predator and rarely live as long as their non-albino counterparts," Smithsonian Magazine reported in an August 2021 article.

In captivity, they can live much longer, though experts pointed to the fact that albinism puts the rare creatures at risk of health issues.

"Even in human care, albino alligators tend to live shorter lives fraught with more health complications than non-albinos. American alligators can make it into their 70s, but the oldest living albino gator, Claude, is a legend at just 25," Smithsonian Magazine wrote in its 2021 article.

Power of Claude

The legend of Claude was far-reaching, and Cal Academy shared how the famous alligator connected people to the world of nature.

"Claude showed us the power of ambassador animals to connect people to nature and stoke curiosity to learn more about the world around us… We know how much Claude meant to so many of you, and that love means so much to us," the museum shared, adding, "We will miss him dearly."

The museum said his absence would be profoundly felt. A public memorial will be announced at a later date, officials said.

In the meantime, the museum encouraged Claude's fans to remember and celebrate him by emailing tributes to claude@calacademy.org or by mailing messages to California Academy of Sciences, Attn: Digital Engagement, 55 Music Concourse Drive, San Francisco, CA 94118.