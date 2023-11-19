CEO, co-founder of Cruise steps down from position

Cruise's co-founder Kyle Vogt resigned as chief executive officer, according to a series of tweets made Sunday evening.

Vogt founded the company with Dan Kan, the company's chief product officer. Vogt started the driverless car business in his garage 10 years ago.

His resignation comes days after OpenAI's CEO and co-founder Sam Altman's ouster.

KTVU has reached out to Cruise and is awaiting comment.

