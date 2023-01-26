Community members, loved ones create fundraisers for Half Moon Bay victims

Families of those killed in the recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay have created fundraisers to help bury their loved ones.

The Monday shooting killed seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses and was the second mass shooting in California in a three-day period. Every day, new details come to light both about the suspect and victims.

Fundraisers to help repatriate the bodies of victims and to continue to support the families and community have been established. Below is a list of active fundraisers created by loved ones and local organizations.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Marciano Martinez Jimenez, one of the victims killed in the Half Moon Bay shootings.

The suspect, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, used a legally purchased handgun. Zhao allegedly threatened to kill a former coworker according to court documents in 2013.

He has since been charged with seven counts of murder and is being held without bail due to being a flight risk and danger to the public.

The seven victims have been identified as 73-year-old Zhishen Liu and his wife, 74-year-old Aixiang Zhang; both of San Francisco, 66-year-old Qizhong Cheng and his wife 64-year-old Jingzhi Lu of Half Moon Bay; 50-year-old Marciano Martinez Jimenez of Moss Beach, 43-year-old Yetao Bing, and the youngest victim, 38-year-old Jose Romero Perez.

Romero Perez's younger brother, Pedro Perez, is the eighth victim and sole survivor of the shooting and remains hospitalized.

The victims were all from Mexico or China and leave family members behind in their native countries.

Those impacted by recent mass shootings in the state can apply for resources and compensation here.

