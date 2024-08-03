Creek Fire fully contained: Cal Fire

article

The Creek Fire has been fully contained, Cal Fire reported Saturday.

The flames first broke out on July 26 shortly before 4 p.m. in Sunol by Welch Creek and Calaveras Roads.

The fire burned 744 acres.

No structures were reported destroyed nor were any injuries or fatalities.

The cause remains under investigation.

The Creek Fire broke out within the same hour as the Point Fire, a wildfire burning in Contra Costa County near Concord. The Point Fire has burned 471 acres and is 92% contained.

The cause for that fire also remains under investigation.