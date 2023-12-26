El Camino Real in Los Altos closed for 2 weeks due to fire

A portion of El Camino Real in Los Altos will be closed for two weeks as crews demolish a building damaged by fire, officials said Tuesday.

All southbound lanes of state of Highway 82-- also known as El Camino Real-- between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue will be closed.

A three-alarm fire on Christmas morning tore through the two-story building that contained some beloved Los Altos businesses, damaging a judo studio, a salon, an SAT tutoring center and a dance school.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to police.

Santa Clara County Fire, which provides fire services for Los Altos, said on Tuesday that it could be weeks before the cause of the fire is determined.