False calls about active shooters reported at multiple Bay Area schools

Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at multiple schools in San Jose, Oakland, Milpitas and Woodside and possibly more towns.

In San Jose, police said they received a "hoax" call from someone claiming there were multiple students shot at Lincoln High School on Wednesday.

"The call was a hoax and unfounded," police said. "We will investigate the caller."

A prank call about a threat to Oakland's McClymonds High School prompted police to investigate, authorities told KTVU. It was a bogus call as well, sources said.

Police responded to reports of active shooters in at least four Bay Area high schools and possibly more on Oct. 12, 2022. (KTVU FOX 2)

George Washington High School in San Francisco was also the subject of a phony report.

Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.

Police say they checked the campus and lifted the lockdown.

A similar incident happened at Woodside High School in San Mateo County. An alert sent out by the county said the school was also in a lockdown while law enforcement checked the campus.

In Belmont, police said they would add more officers to school campuses there as a precaution because of the bogus calls in other areas.

This story is developing. KTVU will update this story as new details are made available.