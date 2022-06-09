Firefighters battling brush fire in Contra Costa County

Firefighters on Thursday battled a brush fire in East Contra Costa County.

The Cal Fire SCU unit said the blaze, dubbed the Marsh Inc fire, broke out in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Avenue.

Fire officials said the Marsh Inc fire grew to 75 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire torched 15 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

"If traveling in the area, use extreme caution as there are many fire vehicles responding to assist with this incident," Cal Fire SCU said in a tweet.