Firefighters prepare to protect the public and themselves during the heat spell

The heat spell that hit the Bay Area is creating a higher danger for fires as well as for the people who fight them.

A sign in Orinda showing fire danger running very high Saturday could be posted virtually anywhere in the Bay Area, where temperatures were getting into the triple digits.

With the extreme heat enveloping the region, even firefighters are being cautious, staying indoors as much as possible.

In Contra Costa County, they’ve temporarily canceled all training.

ALSO: Mill Fire kills 2 people, destroys dozens of homes

"We don't want people out overexerting during training and then if we get a fire later in the day showing up to that fire already exhausted," said Tracie Dutter, Asst. Chief with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

They have also beefed up staffing, including extending the hours of hand crews, and they have a hydration unit on standby in case a significant fire breaks out.

"We have a unit that can go out and can bring liquids and do everything we can to keep our firefighters hydrated and rested," said Dutter.

To mitigate the potential for fires some jurisdictions have closed access to public spaces.

ALSO: California's stronger electric grid challenged by extreme heat wave

East Bay Regional Parks has closed 36 parks through Monday, but KTVU witnessed one family in the Oakland hills out hiking, ignoring the shutdown. In Contra Costa County, Lime Ridge is one of many open spaces closed in Walnut Creek and Concord. It’s a way to decrease potential fires and rescues in areas where people may overexert themselves.

"And if we can proactively close some of these public spaces, much as we would do in a Red Flag fire environment, we can eliminate that risk for both the public and firefighters alike," said Aaron McAlister, Deputy Chief with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

So far, California has seen fewer fires this year compared to last. Compared to 2021, Cal fire is reporting roughly 500 fewer fires. And with just over 200,000 acres burned this year, it’s a fraction of the 2.2 million that burned year to date in 2021.

‘I would say that we can attribute a lot of it to good fire safety by the public and knowing the conditions that we have and being fire safe," said Robert Foxworthy, a Spokesperson for Cal Fire.

Firefighters are hoping that public vigilance continues through the rest of this hot holiday weekend and beyond.



