Gov. Gavin Newsom endorses VP Kamala Harris for president

article

Essentially dashing any possibilities for a Newsom presidency in 2024, the California governor has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Calling the Oakland-born, Berkeley-raised vice president "tough, fearless, and tenacious," Newsom tweeted Sunday afternoon, saying no one is better at guiding the country in a "healthier" direction than her.

"With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump's dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America's Vice President, Kamala Harris," Newsom said in the full statement.

READ MORE: These top Democrats are endorsing Harris in presidential race

Joe Biden endorsed Harris as his replacement shortly after announcing he would be stepping away and stopping his re-election campaign.

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 26: San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris laugh at a Time magazine breakfast for up and coming politicians as part of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday Aug. 26, 2008, in Denver, Colorado. On Tuesday, August Expand

The Bay Area natives have worked hand-in-hand previously. Harris served as the District Attorney while Newsom was mayor of San Francisco.

Harris had ousted an incumbent in 2003 for district attorney for San Francisco. In 2010, she became state attorney and won re-election in 2014.

The Biden-Harris Administration saw the first female, Black, and Asian person as vice president.

Harris has also pulled other big-name endorsements, including former President and Sec. Bill and Hillary Clinton, and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Other California politicians putting their weight behind Harris, including Sens. Laphonza Butler and Alex Padilla, Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell.