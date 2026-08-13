This highly anticipated new food hall in the Bay Area is finally opening

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The Brief A highly anticipated new food hall is set to open in San Francisco this weekend. The Mess Hall will feature restaurants, a cocktail bar, café, and specialty food market. It's located at the Presidio Tunnel Tops.



A long-awaited food hall is set to open this weekend at a national park, the Presidio in San Francisco.

Spanning across a 6,200-square-foot indoor-outdoor space, The Mess Hall sits in the Tunnel Tops park and will offer a dynamic variety of food and beverage options.

Restaurants, bar, and cafe

What we know:

They will include three restaurants: Boda which will serve Korean and other Asian-inspired dishes, Dayboat Seafood, featuring fresh seafood including oysters, and Breadwinner, a sandwich, burger and salad restaurant.

There will also be a full cocktail bar, a café, and a specialty food market.

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In addition, The Mess Hall has a dedicated space that can be used for group events.

(Credit: Erin Ng)

What they're saying:

"Our goal was to build a compelling food hall that duly serves local residents, businesses, and visitors," said the project’s founding partner and director of operations, Nate Leonard, in a news release.

As part of that community-centered approach, the food hall also plans to collaborate with local chefs and host special culinary events.

The views

Beyond the treats for the palate, The Mess Hall is being hyped for its location.

The 14-acre Tunnel Tops public park, described as the front door to the Presidio, as it overlooks Crissy Field. Visitors will be treated to panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.

"This gorgeous location in the Presidio could not be a better setting to enjoy the city’s unparalleled combination of delicious food and natural beauty," said co-founder Rob Gaon.

Weekend grand opening

After delays, The Mess Hall is set to have its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Described as an "all-day dining destination," the hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday through Sunday hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Mess Hall will house three restaurants: Dayboat Seafood, Boda, and Breadwinner. (Credit: Erin Ng)

The Mess Hall at The Presidio is set to open on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (Credit: Erin Ng)

The Mess House will include a café. (Credit: Erin Ng)