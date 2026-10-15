This historic Bay Area castle-designed landmark is reopening to operate again as a restaurant

article

The Brief More than a decade in the making, Julius’ Castle in San Francisco is set to reopen. The restaurant on Telegraph Hill was built in the 1920s. Through the years, it was a popular spot for celebrities, politicians and other high profile figures.



Imagine dining in a cliffside castle, perched high on a San Francisco hill with stunning views of the bay. For decades, Julius’ Castle on Telegraph Hill offered that dining experience with the historic landmark telling a story of San Francisco's past.

The structure, located at 1541 Montgomery Street in the shadow of Coit Tower, was built in the early 1920s, inspired by Gothic revival and arts and crafts architectural styles.

What we know:

After some 20 years of being dormant, the San Francisco restaurant and landmark is set to open again.

More than a decade in the making, owner Paul Scott confirmed to KTVU that the restaurant plans to open its doors in the coming weeks.

A San Francisco landmark

The backstory:

Julius' Castle received San Francisco landmark designation in 1980.

On a menu from its early days, the restaurant called itself "one of the most beautiful spots in creation," a place where guests can be treated to excellent meals while taking in "a marvelous panorama."

Italian immigrant and restaurateur Julius Roz hired Louis Mastropasqua, a San Francisco architect and engineer, who was also an immigrant from Italy.

Mastropasqua created Julius' Castle to reflect the arts and crafts architecture movement that began in the late 1800s, according to the San Francisco City Planning Commission's 1980 landmark designation documents.

The structure was also designed to emulate a German-style castle-like building known as Laymen's Folly, that stood on Telegraph Hill from 1882 to 1903, when it was destroyed in a massive fire.

While the construction of Julius' Castle happened in 1923, according to city documents, "In 1928 Roz, without architect, engineer or contractor, extended only the restaurant story to the north of the tower."

Celebrity spot

The restaurant became a popular destination for high profile figures, both back in its early days and later in more modern times.

"A favorite with celebrities in entertainment, politics and business, the restaurant is a living slice from the history of the Italian and restaurant communities," it stated in the city landmark designation documents.

Films that were shot in San Francisco's Telegraph Hill neighborhood prompted even greater intrigue.

"A hideaway with good food, ambiance, view and decor, Julius' Castle has attracted celebrities in politics, business and journalism," the city documents noted, adding, "After movies like Dark Victory (1947) and House on Telegraph Hill (1950) were shot in the neighborhood, the latter using some Julius' Castle footage, entertainers came to the restaurant too."

Who was Julius?

Julius Roz, described as a "colorful local figure," was involved in every aspect of the dining establishment, from buyer to chef and even maître d'.

He lived in the apartment unit built upstairs from the restaurant with his family: "his wife, daughter and two dogs from whom he was inseparable," according to the city documents.

He remained owner of the restaurant until his death in 1943.

A 1940s photo of Julius' Castle in San Francisco. (SF Public Library and Ben Valdez)

Subsequent owners

In the years that followed, Julius' Castle changed several hands, including that of Jeffrey Pollack, who purchased the property in 1980.

Pollack ran the restaurant for 26 years until selling it in 2006, according to neighborhood publication the Nob Hill Gazette.

Julies’ Castle closed the following year.

Its current owner, San Francisco attorney Paul Scott, purchased the property in 2012 and has since been in a years-long process, which included legal hurdles, to try and reopen Julius' Castle.

"Paul Scott deserves real credit for staying with this project since purchasing the property," shared Maury "Mack" McFadden, CEO of Bay Area food and beverage consulting firm the McFadden-Finch Restaurant Consulting Group.

Dig deeper:

City officials said Scott first submitted his application for construction as part of his reopening plans back in 2016.

It was "approved with conditions by the Planning Commission and Zoning Administrator in 2017," according to San Francisco Planning and the Department of Building Inspection Communications Director Patrick Hannan.

Legal hurdles

In 2018, the neighborhood group Friends of Montgomery Street filed a lawsuit in San Francisco County Superior Court to try and block the reopening over complaints including parking and vehicle access.

The court ended up denying that effort.

Scott shared about the development in a Facebook post on March 15, 2019.

"Terrific news!! The court just came down with its decision in the lawsuit filed to try and prevent us from reopening Julius Castle. It denied the petition ‘in its entirety.’ Just as the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors both voted unanimously in favor of the project, the court came down the same way," he wrote. "It was a complete and resounding victory for old time San Francisco."

And he expressed excitement about moving forward with the project.

"Now that we finally know we can reopen the restaurant, we can start moving ahead with our remaining efforts to restore the Castle to its former glory," Scott wrote.

That excitement had to be tempered in the years that followed, as he faced bureaucratic and other challenges and, of course, there was the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the disruption of opening plans by many businesses.

"The reported setbacks included permitting delays, litigation, hillside complications, and a renovation fire," McFadden said, adding, "Restoring an older building under those circumstances takes patience and capital, especially through years without regular dining revenue. That kind of commitment is worth acknowledging."

Big picture view:

The restaurant's upcoming reopening is seen as yet another sign of a post-pandemic resurgence of San Francisco and its dining scene.

"We like what the reopening signals. Taking on a project like this reflects real belief in San Francisco and a willingness to invest in the city's future," McFadden said, adding that while the restaurant will draw in customers with its history, architecture, and view, the real test will be if it can keep guests coming back.

SEE ALSO:

Viral bagel brand to open its first Northern California shop in this iconic former Taco Bell building

The restaurant industry expert also said that the years-long journey toward reopening should prompt a conversation on how the city handles sensitive projects like this.

"Protecting historic buildings and respecting neighbors matter. Owners also need clear requirements, coordinated reviews, and timely decisions," McFadden said. "We should want responsible restoration projects to succeed without requiring a decade of uncertainty."

A part of history

With its long history, it's to be expected that many lasting memories were made at the historic site.

"Julius' Castle holds a place in San Francisco's history. It also holds a place in people's personal histories. Guests celebrated anniversaries, graduations, and milestones there. The Telegraph Hill location, the building, and the views all contribute to the draw," McFadden noted.

Special surprise celebration

Dig deeper:

In June 2021, as the restaurant detailed some of the barriers it faced, it also shared a touching moment that reminded the owner why the arduous work to "restore one of San Francisco's oldest restaurants has been worthwhile."

Scott shared about a couple, Marcia and Robert Popper, who were marking their 65th anniversary. It was in 1954, when they had their first date, and it was at Julius’ Castle.

"As we are still under construction, they planned to just snap a picture and perhaps have a toast in front. But unbeknownst to them, their sons had tipped us off in advance and we were ready for them," the restaurant shared on Facebook. "We ‘spontaneously’ walked them through the construction project to a surprise in the Mayor's Room in the turret on the top level of the Castle."

That’s where the Poppers were surprised with a linen-covered table, a lovely meal, and a nice bottle of wine.

"Needless to say, the surprise was a huge hit with the dynamic couple," Scott wrote on Facebook.

He also shared a little bit about the longtime restaurant patrons: Robert Popper, a Stanford Medicine-educated retired pediatric cardiologist who escaped from Austria prior to the Nazi occupation, and his wife, Marcia, a social worker and volunteer for the San Francisco Unified School District.

Scott also posted photos including a couple from their visit as well as a black and white image from the Poppers’ wedding day.

"It is easy to see that this beautiful couple are still very much in love," he wrote. "Sharing a romantic day at the Castle with folks like the Poppers is what makes our entire venture worthwhile. We are looking forward to the days ahead when others can also return."

The upcoming reopening

That day is fast approaching.

What's next:

Scott tells us the restaurant's long-awaited re-opening is targeted for the beginning of November.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what the menu will offer, but in the past, with its Italian roots, it has served Italian dishes and has also leaned toward classic American chophouse epicurean selections.

A look back at its early culinary offerings presented a snapshot of history: "A Prohibition-era menu--seven course for two dollars--included the mixed hors d'oeuvre found now in so many places, red-and-white-and-green tagliarini, and banana fritters," city documents stated. "To taste his fish sauce supreme, his tagliarini and his banana souffle is to have a glimpse of an epicure's heaven."

No matter what type of food will be on Julius' Castle's newest menu, patrons can expect to be served a taste of San Francisco’s rich past.

A 1940s photo of Julius' Castle in San Francisco. (SF Public Library and Ben Valdez)

A photo of Julius' Castle in San Francisco from 1976. (SF Planning (from the 1976 Citywide Survey))

San Francisco landmark Julius' Castle is expected to open in November.