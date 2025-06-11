Live updates: Day 6 of ICE protests in Bay Area, LA

The Brief California Gov. Gavin Newsom filed an emergency motion on Tuesday in federal court to block National Guard members and Marines from helping with immigration raids in Los Angeles. In a public address, Newsom called Trump's actions an "assault" on democracy. The protests are in response to Trump's nationwide crackdown on immigration.



A sixth day of demonstrations is underway across Southern California and the Bay Area as communities protest against President Donald Trump's immigration raids across the United States.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration ordered thousands of National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to curb protesters, who he's called a "foreign enemy."

Marines have not been seen in LA as of Tuesday, and National Guard troops' interactions with protesters have been limited, the Associated Press reported.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday filed an emergency motion in federal court to block National Guard members and Marines from helping with immigration raids in Los Angeles.

A judge is expected to rule on that motion Thursday.

In a public address Tuesday night, Newsom called Trump's actions an "assault" on democracy, warning that the president's actions could expand beyond his state.

"California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next," he said.

The governor warned demonstrators against inciting violence, but urged action against Trump.

Follow along here and check back throughout the day for the latest live updates on ICE enforcement and protests across the Bay Area and California.

Bay Area ICE Protests on June 9

9 P.M.

Video of an Oakland Shiekh store in the Fruitvale District being looted by a mass of people on Tuesday night was captured on camera.

The store, located at 3422 International Boulevard, was struck sometime this evening in the same vicinity where there had been an earlier, peaceful, anti-ICE protest.

KTVU also has video of a car on fire in the same area at 35th Avenue and International Boulevard.

6 P.M.

Hundreds gathered for a peaceful vigil to support immigrants in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood.

1 P.M.

Closer to home, federal officers were seen on Tuesday walking a handcuffed man out of an immigration building in Concord as protesters swarmed.

Ali Saidi, director of Stand Together Contra Costa, said four asylum seekers were detained. The organization provides rapid response and legal services to immigrants.

Federal authorities did not confirm how many people were detained at the courthouse.

According to Saidi, those detained had arrived for scheduled asylum hearings. He said the government moved to dismiss the cases over the individuals’ objections and then allowed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain them, with assistance from the FBI’s San Francisco office.

Protesters were also seen in San Francisco on Tuesday near an immigration court as several people were detained.

Trump speaks in North Carolina on June 9

In a speech in North Carolina, Trump spoke about the protests in Los Angeles and state and local leaders' handling of the demonstrations.

"We will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy. That’s what they are," Trump said at Fort Bragg.