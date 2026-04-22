Iconic San Francisco Embarcadero fountain set for removal

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The Brief San Francisco will begin dismantling Embarcadero's Vaillancourt Fountain next week. The Embarcadero Plaza landmark has been dry since 2024. A judge denied a recent legal effort to stop the artwork's removal. The city cites safety concerns, including corrosion, lead, and asbestos.



San Francisco is preparing to dismantle the Vaillancourt Fountain, a controversial and iconic structure along the Embarcadero that has stood for more than five decades.

Installed in 1972 at Embarcadero Plaza, just steps from the Ferry Building, the massive concrete fountain has long divided public opinion. Now, after sitting dry since 2024, its fate appears sealed. Barring any last-minute legal action, crews are scheduled to begin taking the structure apart next week.

A divisive landmark

The Vaillancourt Fountain, designed by Canadian artist Armand Vaillancourt, is a well-known example of Brutalist architecture. Some residents say the fountain is an important piece of Bay Area culture.

"They should keep it, super simple," said Gabe Goodspeed, who recently learned about the city’s plans. "I know it’s an eyesore to some people, but it’s classic Bay Area culture."

Others see it differently.

"I’m happy to see it become something new," said Alex Diaz.

The artist, who is now in his late nineties, learned from his children, who read about it, that the city planned to remove his work. Smithsonian Magazine reported last fall that after learning this news, the family traveled to San Francisco to meet with city officials and to plead their case.

Pop culture history

The fountain gained widespread attention in 1987 when Bono, lead singer of U2, spray-painted the phrase "Stop the traffic, rock and roll" on it during a free concert at the plaza.

In 2024, well past its heyday, the fountain was featured on the cover of Thrasher Magazine. The Embarcadero Plaza has been a popular spot for skateboarders. The cover image shows a line of skateboarders plunging into the fountain's water below.

Legal fight falls short

Advocacy group "Friends of the Plaza" recently tried to stop the demolition, arguing the city bypassed required environmental review. However, a judge sided with the city’s Planning Department, clearing the way for removal. Despite the setback, some supporters are still holding out hope.

"San Francisco values its Victorian architecture a lot and has given little appreciation for brutalist or mid-century architecture," said Andrew Turco, a former architect. "In 20 more years, we’re going to regret that we removed it."

The city has other prominent examples of brutalist architecture, including the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, the Hilton San Francisco Financial District, and the angular Hyatt Regency San Francisco along the Embarcadero that towers above Vaillancourt Fountain.

Safety concerns drive decision

City officials say the decision to dismantle the fountain comes down to safety. Auditors found the structure contains lead and asbestos and is too corroded to be safely turned back on.

In November, a divided San Francisco Arts Commission voted to have the fountain removed, citing safety concerns.

Turco disputes that reasoning, noting that many older structures contain similar materials.

"Any structure built before the ’70s has asbestos, and we retrofit and deal with those, so why not for a piece of art?" said Turco.

What comes next

The city’s Recreation and Park Department plans to store the fountain after it is dismantled. The removal will make way for a $32.5 million renovation of Embarcadero Plaza without the fountain.

Some residents say it’s time to move on.

"I think it has a lot of history, and that history is probably left in the past," said Alex Diaz. "It will be better as a new area to spend time."

The Source Interviews with San Francisco residents, San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, Thrasher Magazine post on Instagram, information from Smithsonian Magazine, SF Planning Department, Friends of the Plaza, and previous KTVU reporting.

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