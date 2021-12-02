Kaiser workers given more time to comply with COVID vaccination rule

Kaiser employees are being given until Wednesday to comply with the hospital's COVID vaccination rule.

The original deadline of Dec. 1 was extended, according to Mercury News.

Kaiser has said publicly that those workers who don't comply could face termination.

Employees whose requests for exemptions were denied on or before Nov. 7 face termination starting on Dec. 8, and those with requests denied after Nov. 7 will not be terminated until at least Jan. 10.

Vaccine mandates across the state have forced hesitant workers to get the shot instead of losing their jobs.

Last month, San Jose announced just six city employees had chosen not to be vaccinated despite warnings that 100 police officers would quit over the new inoculation rules.

In October, San Francisco first responders were required to show they had been vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.

Kaiser said Tuesday that more than 98 percent of its employees have either been vaccinated or have asked for medical or religious exemptions.

