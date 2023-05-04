Man killed in San Francisco shooting: SFPD

Authorities are investigating a shooting in San Francisco that left one man dead.

The San Francisco Police Department said shortly before 7:30 p.m., a man was gunned down in the 1800 block of Eddy Street near Scott Street. The man, who has not been named, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities reportedly chased a possible suspect vehicle across the Bay Bridge but lost them once in Oakland.

SFPD remains at the scene and asks anyone with information to contact the department.

This is a developing news story.