Mass employee sickout at San Francisco's Lowell H.S., payroll issues persist

Approximately 100 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School called in sick on Wednesday, according to a report from SFGate.

The report says the employees called out sick to protest San Francisco Unified School District's payroll issue.

The district said extra additional substitutes and staff helped to make sure students were supervised.

Last month, Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne declared a payroll state of emergency to help accelerate fixing the problem.

"We have since launched our Command Center, an in-person operation consisting of reassigned SFUSD staff, A&M and Infosys staff, and payroll specialists, who have been actively resolving tickets, identifying system issues, and prioritizing fixes that can mitigate future issues and for many employees," the district wrote in a statement to KTVU.

The district said ensuring the safety of students is their top priority.