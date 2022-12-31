Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations

Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, evacuation orders, and rescue operations due to flooding conditions, all throughout the Bay.

In South San Francisco, both north and southbound US-101 lanes are closed due to major flooding. CHP authorities expect the lanes to reopen around 5 p.m. this evening. Authorities said to avoid the area and suggested using I-280 as an alternate route. CalTrans crews are currently on-site clearing the area.

In San Francisco proper, officials said to avoid Marina Boulevard by Marina Green also due to flooding. Emergency crews are at the scene. Traffic delays are expected. Travelers should consider additional travel time to get to their destinations and use other routes. More real-time information can be found here.

Due to the dangerous conditions, people have been rescued from their flooded homes at Pilarcitos Avenue and Oak Street in Half Moon Bay, CalFire reported. Officials said there were no injuries

Outside the flooding, Northern California towns are still seeing snow and are having their own separate winter delays. In Truckee, multiple spinouts and traffic collisions have occurred on I-80. Sections of the roadway have also been flooded due to the recent heavy rain, officials said. Drivers are asked to slow down.

PG&E officials have also reported multiple outages in the area. Updates can be found on their website.

Santa Cruz police also shared their own advisories reminding drivers not to drive through flooded roadways. Traffic lights that do not work should be treated as stop signs, officials said. Be wary of standing water and the risk of hydroplaning.

The City of Palo Alto has asked residents to take protective action since there are possible impacts in the creek flood zone due to the heavy rain.

Despite the warnings, some residents have decided to take advantage of the weather and make the most of it.

"Flooding at Pope Chaucer Bridge is likely…don't call 911 unless there is imminent threat to life or serious emergency," officials said.

Those in Antioch are asked to report any flooded areas to law enforcement.

Monterey city officials have placed the residents of Santa Rita under evacuation orders in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood due to extreme flooding levels. This notice is effective immediately and in place until further notice.