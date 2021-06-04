NASCAR returns to Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR racing returns to the Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

And as the world is emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, Sonoma Raceway executive vice president and general manager Jill Gregory wants the public to know that the Toyota/SaveMart 350 will be safe for spectators.

There will be mandatory use of face coverings, health screenings, social distancing and frequent hand sanitization.

In addition, there will only be digital tickets to cashless concession and souvenir purchases.

Tickets will allow spectators to view the racing feats of drivers like 15-year-old Jesse Love Jr. of Menlo Park.

He's the youngest winner ever in the ARCA Menards Series West, which is what he will compete in on Saturday.

He's the youngest winner ever in any NASCAR sanctioned event.

And he's the youngest driver to win a NASCAR sanctioned championship at 15.

The teen is so busy working on his mad racing skills, he hasn't had time to practice or get his actual driver's license.

I'm working on it right now," he said early Friday morning. "It's pretty funny going through the whole driver's ed thing."

This weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race has already reached its allowed capacity. Tickets are available for Saturday's General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West race and the Historic Trans Am race. Those not able to attend Sunday's race are encouraged to tune in to FS1 at 1 p.m. PT to watch NASCAR's first race in wine country in nearly two years.

