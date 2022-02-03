Oakland son gunned down waiting for bus; mother refuses to let case go unsolved

article

It's a February anniversary that Carol Ferguson Jones has dreaded for the years.

And on Thursday, Jones – a well-known community activist – was back out in the public, begging for the person who killed her son to come forward.

She stood on the Oakland street corner where he was gunned down and asked the community for closure. She has done this ever since Feb. 3, 2018, when 27-year-old son Patrick Scott Jr. was shot and killed near a bus stop at the corner of 62nd and Market streets.

"I want the man that pulled the trigger to look your mother in the eye and tell your mother, ‘I killed that lady’s son,’" Ferguson Jones said.

Her son had just left home and walked to a bus stop to go to his grandmother's house. His mother heard the gunfire. About 10 to 12 shots.

She found her son staggering on the street. She lay him against a truck and begged him to breathe.

She rushed him to the hospital. But he died. She has described her son in the past as having an "intellectual disability."

MORE: 49ers fan who owns Oakland restaurant in coma after beating at SoFi Stadium

Patrick Scott Jr.

No arrests have been made despite Oakland police getting help from the FBI.

Pastor Ray Williams of Morning Star Church was at Jones' side on Thursday, as were Oakland police and City Councilman Dan Kalb.

"I can't even imagine knowing how carol feels," Kalb said. "There is nothing worse."

Four years later, Kalb said that the investigation is still active, but "it's not easy to solve every murder."

He called this a "heinous" murder and described Scott as an "amazing, kind soul."

"Our hearts go out to the family," Kalb said. "We want the family to have closure and to have the perpetrator acknowledge it."

Advertisement

If you have any information concerning this case, contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821, the San Francisco Division of the FBI at (415) 553-7400.