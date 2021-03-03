Officials say first batch of priority vaccine codes sent to SFUSD for distribution

San Francisco city officials said it has received the first vaccine priority access codes from the state that are designated for teachers.

The first batch came on Wednesday night. That was after some teachers reported that they were still waiting for the codes that give them priority status for getting a dose of the COVID vaccine. Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Mateo counties had already received their codes.

State officials outline how the access codes would be sent in the California vaccination plan for educators. The codes would be sent to individual county Officers of Education first and from there distributed through local school districts and private schools for teachers to sign up.

But San Francisco does not have a county Office of Education, so the city was unclear on how the codes would be received. That was until the city and state finalized a tailored distribution plan.

"We’ve distributed this first set of codes to the San Francisco Unified School District for distribution to public school educators and support staff, including charter schools, that are slated to return to the classroom first, and the San Francisco Department of Public Health is working directly with our parochial and private schools to make sure their teachers who are teaching in person have access," the city said in a statement.

Educators can use the codes to schedule appointments at Moscone Center and other Bay Area sites.

The codes give teachers returning to classrooms the opportunity to reserve a vaccine appointment , but all educators can book any open slots.