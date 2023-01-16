Pittsburg teen whose body was found on side of Highway 4 was struck by vehicle, CHP says

article

Damond Lazenby, the teen who went missing in Concord and whose body was later discovered on the side of Highway 4, was struck by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Lazenby was 19. His body was discovered last weekend on the eastbound shoulder of the highway, between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road. His family had reported him missing since New Year's Day.

CHP Golden Gate Division said it appears Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of the vehicle and that the driver fled the scene. "The vehicle is possibly a dark-colored sedan," the agency wrote on their Facebook page.

CHP is seeking anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle to come forward.

Lazenby's family members said his abandoned green Volkswagen had a flat fire. They, along with family friends, searched for him since the resident of Pittsburg went missing. His mother said she received a call from him at 4 a.m. on New Year's Day. She said he sounded distraught over the phone, but the family said Lazenby had no mental health issues.

If you have information about the suspect vehicle you should contact CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.

