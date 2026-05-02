Pleasant Hill celebrates AANHPI Heritage Month with return of night market

The Brief The city of Pleasant Hill kicked off Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with its second annual night market. Founded by City Council member Belle La, the event features live performances and diverse vendors. The celebration of AANHPI heritage will continue in Contra Costa County with a new night market scheduled in Concord on May 8.



The city of Pleasant Hill celebrated the start of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month on May 1 with the return of its community night market.

At the market

The event, now in its second year, featured a lion dance, Hawaiian dancers, and various musical performances.

The market was designed to honor local heritage and provide a shared space for cultural representation in the suburbs.

What they're saying:

Pleasant Hill City Council member Belle La, the first Asian American woman to serve on the council, helped launch the inaugural event last year.

"It’s not our ethnicity that makes us different; it’s our stories that help us build a stronger bond with one another," La said.

The diversity of the market was reflected in its variety of arts and food.

Vendor Ronell Colquitt, who is Filipino and Black, emphasized the importance of bringing these celebrations to Pleasant Hill, so residents can better understand different cultures and histories.

Local attendees noted that the event allows families to experience a night market and cultural performances without having to travel to larger hubs like San Francisco or Oakland.

What's next:

The festivities in Contra Costa County are set to continue next week.

The city of Concord will host its first night market on Friday, May 8.