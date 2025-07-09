Police serve warrant at San Francisco home linked to Devastating Pyrotechnics

Police from several agencies searched the San Francisco home on Tuesday linked to the owners of Devastating Pyrotechnics, the company that owned the fireworks warehouse that exploded in Yolo County this month and killed seven people.

Hoodline first reported that the Yolo County Sheriff, San Francisco police and the Sacramento Sheriff's Bomb Squad descended on a Second Avenue home in the Richmond district. Hoodline reported police were serving a search warrant on a home where Kenneth Chee, the owner of the fireworks company lives or once lived.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, Chee was denied federal licensing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a prior 1998 felony conviction. However, Chee's name does appear on CalFire's site as having a valid fireworks and explosives license good through next summer, state records show.

In 2019, Chee listed himself as a licensed ATF explosives importer and manufacturer and pyrotechnic operator in documents provided that year to the city of Pinole when the city council was considering using the company for its fireworks show.

Two years ago, federal authorities approved a license for another man, Gary Chan Jr. of San Francisco — who is also associated with the Second Avenue home — to operate Devastating Pyrotechnics, the Chronicle reported.

Devastating Pyrotechnics' attorney Douglas Horngrad had no comment.

CalFire is leading the investigation into why the fireworks warehouse, located in a small rural city called Esparto in Yolo County, exploded on July 1 at about 6 p.m., killing seven people inside – including two brothers and their stepbrother - and sparking an 80-acre fire.

KCRA 3 in Sacramento reported that the warehouse on Country Road 23 was zoned for agricultural use only.

In an interview with KCRA, CalFire State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant said "there are a lot of red flags in this incident, a lot of questions that rightfully need to be answered."