Possible canine distemper outbreak in the Bay Area

Animal control officials say the Bay Area may have a problem with canine distemper.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control on Friday shared a photo of what appears to be a coyote sleeping out in the open. Officials believe the coyote could have distemper.

Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease affecting wildlife such as skunks, raccoons, foxes and coyotes. Those infected with the viral disease act disoriented, stumble and sleep in the open.

MORE: California sees rise in canine distemper cases among wildlife

Last month, California's Department of Fish and Wildlife said that unvaccinated domestic dogs can contract the disease through contact with food or water bowls that infected wildlife can access.

SF Animal Care and Control advise pet owners keep their pets away from wildlife.