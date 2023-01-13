Road closures in Orinda due to fallen trees on power lines, thousands still without power

article

Dos Encinas Road in Orinda is closed due to downed trees, officials said.

The fallen trees have reportedly landed on PG&E power lines. PG&E officials are currently at the site.

RELATED: PG&E dismantles fallen transmission tower in San Jose, thousands still without power in South Bay

PG&E officials also reported Friday a total of 2,505 Bay Area residents are currently out of power, mostly in the South Bay and the least in the East.

There is no ETA on reopening the lanes, officials said.