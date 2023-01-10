Round of storms send trees toppling all over San Francisco

Crews in San Francisco on Tuesday worked to clean up after yet another series of storms battered the city.

More than a week of pouring rain and howling winds took a toll on trees throughout San Francisco.

Shortly after noon, a large ficus tree toppled a Muni bus at the intersection of Stockton and Sutter Streets.

"The whole tree kind of collapsed onto the power lines," said Joe Francovich. "Lots of flashes, everything came down."

Francovich said he immediately rushed to the bus to make sure no one was hurt.

"I came running out because I was worried about people on the bus, people in cars over here," said Franovich. "But, they all cleared out."

Before 8 a.m. another tree came crashing down on Fell Street, closing another of the city's major thoroughfares down for hours.

"My girl was laying down and I heard like a boom," said Charles Salters. "We didn't know what was going on. But, later on I found out the tree fell."

At Pierce and Post streets, yet another tree toppled, this time on top of a car.

San Francisco Department of Public Work crews scrambled from one report of a downed tree to the next.

"We've had 14 big trees and big limbs come down overnight since about 3 a.m. " said Rachel Gordon from the department. "Since this series of storms started, we've had more than a thousand tree incidents. So, our tree crews have been extremely busy."

In addition to the wind, this latest round of storms brought hail and thunder. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed some catch basins.

Public Works crews responding to the most serious incidents first, those that pose a danger to life ot block roads. In cases where downed trees or branches aren't posing any hazard, it could take crew two to four weeks to clear debris left from the storms.