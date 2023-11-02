San Francisco prepares for APEC, security expected to be tight

The city of San Francisco is preparing for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The event is expected to bring more than 20,000 visitors to the city.

Mayor London Breed saying she's proud that President Joe Biden chose San Francisco to host, "When it comes to big events we do a good job," said Mayor Breed.

China's leader Xi Jinping confirmed this week that he will be meeting with the president at APEC. The event expected to draw political leaders from 21 countries.

San Francisco leaders have said the summit will bring more than $50 million to the city, but it's also expected to bring protests. Some objecting to the summit itself, others hoping their protests will be seen by world leaders.

Breed says the city is familiar with protests, and stands ready to host the event, keep it safe and allow for the freedom of expression. "We plan to do everything we can to allow people to protest peacefully, to make sure that the delegates have a great experience, and that people are safe," the mayor said.

Security is expected to be tight, with some areas around the Moscone Center, Embarcadero and Nob Hill under restricted access. San Francisco police are working with federal officials to keep the event secure for world leaders, and prepare for the possibility of protests. "Everything from crowd management to working with our federal partners, which is led by the Secret Service on this national special security event," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. "So, I feel really good about where we are."

Japan's Consul General in San Francisco Yo Osumi says the summit is important to strengthen the economic ties between his country and the U.S., particularly with California. "We have lots of things in the world which leaders have to discuss," said Consul General Osumi. "It's going to be a very good opportunity and Japan can play a very good role here."

APEC is set to get underway on November 11, with the bulk of the visitors, including the president, expected between the 14th and the 17th.

